ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $465.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.41. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

