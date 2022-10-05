Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

