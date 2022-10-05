iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

