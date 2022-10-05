Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

