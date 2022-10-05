Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

