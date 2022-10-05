Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

NYSE:HMC opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

