Citigroup Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $107.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

