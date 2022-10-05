Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $246.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.