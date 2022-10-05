Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $200.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.54. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

