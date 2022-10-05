UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 5th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,375 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $444,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

