Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $12.99 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

