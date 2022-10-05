Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

