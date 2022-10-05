Del Sette Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.