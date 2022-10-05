Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.