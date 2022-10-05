American Research & Management Co. Has $406,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after acquiring an additional 283,978 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58,549.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after acquiring an additional 340,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

