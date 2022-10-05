Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

