AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

