Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.