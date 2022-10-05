Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

CHD stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

