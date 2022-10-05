Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 840,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,435 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

