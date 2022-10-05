Bank of Stockton Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

