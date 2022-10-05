Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Increases By 10.6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

