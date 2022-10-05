General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

