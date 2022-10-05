Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

HMC opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

