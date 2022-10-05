iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

