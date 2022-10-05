Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

