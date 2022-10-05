Aspiriant LLC Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.