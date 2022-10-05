Aspiriant LLC Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Shares of HOOD opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $43.36.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
