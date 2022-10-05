Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of FOX worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOXA stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

