Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $56,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $400.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

