Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

