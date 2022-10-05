CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

