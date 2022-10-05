Strs Ohio Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $35,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

