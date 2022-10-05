Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $337,203.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55.

On Thursday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.31 and a 200 day moving average of $436.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

