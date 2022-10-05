Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,560 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 127,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

