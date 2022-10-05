Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. State Street Corp grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 439,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

