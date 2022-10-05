Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $5.89 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,411,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,007 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,669,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,787,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.