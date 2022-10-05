Morgan Stanley Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $30.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

