Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 586,249 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 586,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,423,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after buying an additional 2,134,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

