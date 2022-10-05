81,333 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

