Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $6,566,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 96,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 285,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.