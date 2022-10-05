Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

