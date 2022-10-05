Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of LHX opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.82. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

