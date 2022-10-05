Strs Ohio Sells 4,919 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of AMETEK worth $50,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 65.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

