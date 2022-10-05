Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.