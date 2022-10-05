Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

