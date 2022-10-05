Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

