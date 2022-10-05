Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

