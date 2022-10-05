iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $208.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average of $224.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

