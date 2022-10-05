Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

