6,028 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $948.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $912.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

